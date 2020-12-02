हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy sets the internet ablaze with gorgeous pics in red sari. What a diva!

Mouni Roy has a massive fan following on social media and her posts on Instagram often hog the limelight.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy's popularity knows no bounds, isn't it? The Bollywood diva often makes the spotlight follow her with her million-dollar looks on social media and everytime we see her pictures, we go wow! 

Every so often Mouni breaks the internet with her bold and beautiful avatar and now, fans can't get enough of the actress in her ravishing looks in a sari. Trust us when we say she looks fabulous. 

Dressed in a beautiful red sari, Mouni is setting the internet on fire with her killer looks. She has aced the style quotient with a stunning necklace and subtle make-up. "A saree girl forever," she captioned her post.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni has a massive fan following on social media and her posts on Instagram often hog the limelight. 

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the spy-thriller film 'London Confidential'. She now has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.    

'Brahmastra' is a much-awaited project. It is a trilogy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is expected to hit the screens next year and Mouni will be seen playing a negative role. 

Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy Instagram
Juno star Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot
