Mouni Roy shares adorable post for Disha Patani, deletes it shortly after

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy recently shared an adorable picture with her close friend Disha Patani on her social media account, calling her as her “little sister.”

However, soon after the actress deleted the post for reasons not known.

In the now-deleted post, Mouni Roy shared a glamorous picture posing with Disha Patani. Mouni looked stunning in a black cut-out mini outfit paired with sneakers, while Disha opted for a sporty and casual look featuring a white sports bra, oversized denims and a white cap.

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Sharing the picture, Mouni had written, “Missing my lil sister! Come back soon x @dishapatani.”

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are known to share a very close friendship in the industry. The actresses are often seen vacationing together at exotic international destinations and share glamorous and stylish pictures from their trips on social media.

Recently, Disha Patani had found herself at the centre of online trolling after reports of Mouni Roy’s separation and divorce from businessman Suraj Nambiar surfaced online. Several social media users had baselessly accused Disha of being the reason behind the reported rift between Mouni and Suraj.

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Disha had reportedly disabled the comment section on her social media posts after receiving heavy criticism and hate messages from netizens.

On May 18, Suraj had then taken to his social media account, putting an end to the chatter around their separation.

Suraj had shared a strong statement clarifying that there is “no alimony, no dispute, and no third party involved” in his separation from Mouni.

Taking to his social media account, Suraj wrote "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He added, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

He further added, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

Suraj further write, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he concluded.