हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy sits pretty in white, enjoys her Dubai vacay –Pics inside

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

Mouni Roy sits pretty in white, enjoys her Dubai vacay –Pics inside

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small screens, Mouni Roy is an avid social media user. She often shares her pictures on Instagram which break the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy. 

Mouni recenetly shared her vacations pictures from Dubai and we must say she is looking pristine. Her caption reads: The Classic I love you, Do you love me too ? #thepaintedskyandI #cozmomemtsbecomememories #OfSonnetsAndSunsets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Classic I love you , Do you love me too ? #thepaintedskyandI #cozmomemtsbecomememories #OfSonnetsAndSunsets

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year.

Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsDubai
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone visits local markets with acid attack survivors and this is how everyone reacts—Watch

Must Watch

PT29M2S

Patiala House Court, Delhi: Hang convicts of Nirbhaya case on January 22 at 7 am