Mouni Roy sits pretty in white, enjoys her Dubai vacay –Pics inside

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small screens, Mouni Roy is an avid social media user. She often shares her pictures on Instagram which break the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Mouni recenetly shared her vacations pictures from Dubai and we must say she is looking pristine. Her caption reads: The Classic I love you, Do you love me too ? #thepaintedskyandI #cozmomemtsbecomememories #OfSonnetsAndSunsets

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year.

Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.