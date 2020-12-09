Mouni Roy sizzles on Masala magazine cover, looks sensational in a shimmering little black dress - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy sizzled on the cover of Masala magazine recently and dropped some gorgeous photoshoot pictures on Instagram. The gorgeous bong beauty donned a shimmering little black dress, looking simply sensational.

Mouni Roy posted a series of pictures on social media. Take a look:

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.