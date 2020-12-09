हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy sizzles on Masala magazine cover, looks sensational in a shimmering little black dress - In Pics

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

Mouni Roy sizzles on Masala magazine cover, looks sensational in a shimmering little black dress - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy sizzled on the cover of Masala magazine recently and dropped some gorgeous photoshoot pictures on Instagram. The gorgeous bong beauty donned a shimmering little black dress, looking simply sensational. 

Mouni Roy posted a series of pictures on social media. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy InstagramViral PicsMasala Magazine
Next
Story

WWE star John Cena's post cracks up Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. You'll be amused too!
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M15S

J P Nadda Bengal Visit: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee synonymous with 'intolerance’, says BJP president J P Nadda