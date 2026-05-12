Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046895https://zeenews.india.com/people/mouni-roy-suraj-nambiar-divorce-speculation-intensifies-as-husband-deactivates-social-media-account-3046895.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar divorce speculation intensifies as husband deactivates social media account
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar divorce speculation intensifies as husband deactivates social media account

Rumours of trouble in Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage grew stronger after Suraj reportedly deactivated his social media account following unfollows and the removal of wedding photos.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar divorce speculation intensifies as husband deactivates social media account(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy's wedding to Suraj Nambiar came under the lens after the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations of a possible divorce. 

Amidst all this, Suraj now seemed to have deactivated his social media handle on Instagram.

"Sorry, this page isn't available", reads the message when one tries to reach his account.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated.

On several occasions, Disha has been seen tagging along with Mouni and Suraj. The three frequently went for holidays, parties, and social gatherings together.

Also Read | Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

Not just that, many netizens even noticed that Suraj had either reportedly removed or archived many of his wedding photographs with Mouni.

Some of the curious users had even shared on Suraj's comment section, "Please humein ye maat sunana ki aaplog ka divorce ho gaya hai; please apna matter solve karlo or dono sath mein ho jao. You're such a great couple together; Mouni is just like a goddess, and you look like Shiva. Please don't break your relationship. "Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?" and "Unfollowed each other????!".

For those who do not know, Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in an intimate wedding. They tied the knot as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", along with Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles.

In addition to this, Mouni's lineup further includes David Dhawan's romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

With Varun Dhawan as the lead, the project also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Party Dresses
Shein Malaysia Trendy Party And Vacation Dresses For Modern Women
Jacqueline Fernandes
Actress Jacqueline Fernandes withdraws application for turning approver
Noman Ali
Pakistan's Noman Ali breaks 130-year-old record, becomes oldest in Test to...
HBSE 12th Result 2026
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: Deepika Secures 1st rank with 499/500
Chinese export
How China’s manufacturing strength is blocking jobs in poorer nations: Study
Arvind Kejriwal
Betrayal of crores of youth who prepared for years: Kejriwal on NEET row
Auto news
Thalapathy Vijay cars: Garage worth more than your entire neighbourhood
NEET UG 2026 cancelled
NEET UG Cancelled: Nashik Police arrest a man in connection with leak case
JKBOSE class 11th 2026
JKBOSE class 11 result 2026 out at jkresults.nic.in, Check scorecards here
capri pants
Women’s Capri Pants For Casual And Y2K Style On Temu Spain