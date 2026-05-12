Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar divorce speculation intensifies as husband deactivates social media account

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy's wedding to Suraj Nambiar came under the lens after the couple allegedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking speculations of a possible divorce.

Amidst all this, Suraj now seemed to have deactivated his social media handle on Instagram.

"Sorry, this page isn't available", reads the message when one tries to reach his account.

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Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated.

On several occasions, Disha has been seen tagging along with Mouni and Suraj. The three frequently went for holidays, parties, and social gatherings together.

Also Read | Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

Not just that, many netizens even noticed that Suraj had either reportedly removed or archived many of his wedding photographs with Mouni.

Some of the curious users had even shared on Suraj's comment section, "Please humein ye maat sunana ki aaplog ka divorce ho gaya hai; please apna matter solve karlo or dono sath mein ho jao. You're such a great couple together; Mouni is just like a goddess, and you look like Shiva. Please don't break your relationship. "Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?" and "Unfollowed each other????!".

For those who do not know, Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in an intimate wedding. They tied the knot as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", along with Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles.

In addition to this, Mouni's lineup further includes David Dhawan's romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai".

With Varun Dhawan as the lead, the project also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.