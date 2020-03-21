Mouni Roy teases perfect summer glam look as she poses in an electric blue flowy gown - In pics

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy is known for her strong social media presence. She has a massive fanbase of 11.7 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform.

Recently, Mouni posted a series of pictures on Instagram which define the perfect summer vibe. The easy-breezy electric blue gown with minimal make-up is a perfect summer tease. Check it out here:

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.