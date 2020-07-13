Mouni Roy travels from UAE post 4 months of lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, has finally been able to fly.

On Monday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a boomerang video in which we can see her sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She travelled to London for work, said reports.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photoshoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.