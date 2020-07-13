हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy travels from UAE post 4 months of lockdown

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photoshoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

Mouni Roy travels from UAE post 4 months of lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown, has finally been able to fly.

On Monday, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared a boomerang video in which we can see her sitting in a flight, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She travelled to London for work, said reports.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photoshoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyUAElockdownPandemicCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Abhinav Bhardwaj: The Journey towards a dream fulfilled
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M31S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day