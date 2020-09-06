Mouni Roy turns water baby, sets temperature soaring with scintillating pic in red bikini

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

The oomph-loaded picture of Mouni Roy is just too hot to handle.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imouniroy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is breaking the internet with a picture of herself chilling in a pool while donning a bikini. In the photo shared by Mouni recently, she can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in a red bikini. "Inhale... exhale...," she captioned her post. The photo has gone crazy viral on the internet and has got several reactions from her fans and friends. 

Inhale... exhale...

Mouni's close friends like actresses Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia dropped heart-eyed emojis on her post while her fans called her a "mermaid".

Mouni is currently in London for a work trip. However, with her busy schedule, Mouni is also making the most of her time in the city by meeting her friends and exploring some places in and around London.

#goodvibesonly #gratitude

Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense. She often lit up Instagram with some gorgeous pictures of herself.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the web show 'London Confidential'. She also has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.   

