Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s impressive net worth amid divorce announcement and viral rumours

Actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have officially confirmed their separation through a joint statement shared on social media.

Addressing the growing media attention around their personal lives, the former couple stated that they had mutually decided to part ways and requested privacy during the process.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” the statement read.

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They further clarified that several rumours and reports circulating online about their relationship were false and sensationalised.

Read Here | Mouni Roy confirms separation from Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage: ‘Attempts made to sensationalize our private lives’

“After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the statement added.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s reported net worth

According to a report by Siasat, Mouni Roy’s estimated net worth is believed to be around Rs 40–41 crore. The actress reportedly earns through films, television projects, music videos and brand endorsements.

Reports suggest she charges nearly Rs 1 crore per film and earns substantial fees for television appearances and promotional campaigns.

Meanwhile, Suraj Nambiar’s estimated net worth is said to be between Rs 50–60 crore. The Dubai-based entrepreneur is associated with investment banking, finance and real estate ventures.

Together, the couple’s combined estimated net worth is reportedly close to Rs 90–100 crore.

Fake post links Mouni Roy with Disha Patani

Soon after the separation announcement, a viral social media post falsely claimed that Mouni Roy had confirmed a romantic relationship and upcoming marriage with actress Disha Patani.

The fabricated post alleged that Mouni had shared an Instagram story saying, “After closing one chapter, I found my forever in her. Yes... Disha and I are ready to turn this love story into marriage.”

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However, the claim has been confirmed to be completely false, with no such statement shared by the actress on her official social media accounts.