Mouni Roy's sexy photoshoot in a statement blouse with embellished jewels goes viral!

New Delhi: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's Junoon aka Mouni Roy recently featured in a music video titled 'Gatividhi' by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The Naagin fame actress took to Instagram and shared the stunning photoshoot of her look from the song, acing the bejewelled avatar in her heavy-duty costume loaded with chains and beads.

Mouni captioned the photoshoot post reading: Like a song that builds & bursts….@baraviafashion @gulnarbaravia Outfit by @baraviafashion x @gulnarbaravia Heels by @louboutinworld

Styled by :@manekaharisinghani Assitant Stylist : @chintan_shah08 x @naishasinghvi x @fashionista_kashish Shot by : @gohil_jeet Hair @chettiarqueensly Make up @chettiaralbert

The outfit worn by Mouni in the song is by Dubai-based luxury fashion brand Baravia and designer Gulnora Mukhedinova. Many of her celeb friends including Aashka Goradia, Smriti Khanna, Dharmesh among others commented on how sizzling she looks in the song.

The song is a party number and is best suited for this time of the year when the Holiday season is in full swing. Talking about her song earlier, IANS quoted Mouni as saying, "It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Namoh Studios."

'Gatividhi' is available for streaming across all leading music platforms. All eyes are now set on Mouni Roy's next Bollywood project after the success of playing Junoon in Brahmastra.