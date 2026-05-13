Mouni Roy's first reaction to divorce rumours with Suraj Nambiar: ‘Please give us space and privacy’

New Delhi: Actor Mouni Roy's married life has grabbed headlines after speculation around her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar surfaced online. Multiple reports claimed that the couple had already divorced and were living separately. Amid the growing buzz, the actress has now reacted to the rumours and appealed for privacy.

The Naagin actress has now broken her silence on the ongoing speculation and requested privacy and space. The actress also urged media houses not to publish false narratives.

Taking to her social media account, Mouni wrote, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," along with a folded hands emoji.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mouni's first post amid divorce rumours

The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva star recently shared a heartfelt note for her close friend and producer Roopali Kadyan, calling her a “sister through ruin and rapture.”

Mouni shared a series of photos with Roopali, along with the caption, "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, wit, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much I love you and you already know that. You are a witch though."

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar separated?

Rumours about trouble in Mouni and Suraj’s marriage started doing the rounds on Monday after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media.

On Tuesday morning, as chatter around their separation intensified, Suraj reportedly deactivated his Instagram account.

"Sorry, this page isn't available," read the message shown when users tried to access his account.

Also Read: Shocking! Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar divorce rumours hit social media - Here's why

Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, had also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated.

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022 in Goa in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in director Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film The Wives alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala.

She will also be seen in director David Dhawan's romantic entertainer Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal and Sreeleela in key roles.

(Inputs from IANS)