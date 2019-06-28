close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's latest pics on Instagram are jaw-dropping—See inside

She made her stunning debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar. 

Mouni Roy&#039;s latest pics on Instagram are jaw-dropping—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress turned B-Town star Mouni Roy is quite a sensation on social media. She keeps her account updates with latest pictures and videos. Her sizzling photos often go viral and break the internet.

Mouni in her latest post shared a series of pictures which are jaw-dropping. She captioned the post as: “Unnecessary! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unnecessary ! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

The stunner can be seen dressed in striped red co-ords. She enjoys over 8.6 million followers on Instagram and keeps posting interesting stuff too.

She made her stunning debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The 'Naagin' of telly world is today one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She has been a prominent face on television and has worked in popular daily soaps by Ekta Kapoor.

On the professional front, Mouni has 'China Town' with Rajkummar Rao, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in 'Brahmastra' which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsNaagin
Next
Story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's dance with boyfriend is all things love—Watch

Must Watch

PT14M33S

G20 Summit: PM Modi thanks Brazil for support against Terrorism