Mouni Roy's latest pics on Instagram are jaw-dropping—See inside

New Delhi: Television actress turned B-Town star Mouni Roy is quite a sensation on social media. She keeps her account updates with latest pictures and videos. Her sizzling photos often go viral and break the internet.

Mouni in her latest post shared a series of pictures which are jaw-dropping. She captioned the post as: “Unnecessary! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion”

The stunner can be seen dressed in striped red co-ords. She enjoys over 8.6 million followers on Instagram and keeps posting interesting stuff too.

She made her stunning debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The 'Naagin' of telly world is today one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood. She has been a prominent face on television and has worked in popular daily soaps by Ekta Kapoor.

On the professional front, Mouni has 'China Town' with Rajkummar Rao, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in 'Brahmastra' which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.