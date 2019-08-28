Mouni Roy's pictures from Amsterdam will make you wish the weekend was here!

New Delhi: The gorgeous Mouni Roy is an internet sensation and her pictures as well as videos often go viral. With over 9.3 million followers on social media app Instagram, Mouni's fan-following needs no introduction. She took to the photo and video sharing app recently and posted a string of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam.

Have a look at the pictures here, that will make you wish that the weekend was here already:

Mouni is a big name in the Indian television industry and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018 and received heaps of praises for her work. She played Akki's wife in the film and won hearts with her performance.

The actress was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

She will next be seen playing a negative role in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in 2020. This is the first time that Mouni will be playing a negative role and her fans are excited for the same.

The talented actress is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Made in China'