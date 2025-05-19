New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned entrepreneur, Mouni Roy, made quite the dazzling impression at the on-going 78th Cannes Film Festival, when she lit up the red carpet with her stunning appearance, as she celebrated the spirit of Indian cinema on the global stage. Mouni graced the iconic French Riviera in an exquisite Caroline Couture ensemble that radiated elegance and confidence.

What complimented the darling diva's her look were her equally dazzling Chopard jewels. She wore a Caroline Couture off-shoulder corset style bodice gown attached with a thigh-high slit skirt. She shared the look on Instagram with a caption reading: A special night in Cannes with @chopard @chopardbycaroline #carolinescouture x

Glam by @diorbeauty

@shakeelbinafzal

This marked Mouni’s second sensational appearance at Cannes Film Festival. She was last seen in Bhootnii starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.