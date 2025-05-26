New Delhi: Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee in a heartfelt and no-holds-barred conversation with Jitesh Pillai, Editor-in-Chief of Filmfare on his show 'In The Ring with Filmfare' opened up about her remarkable journey—from a fearless teenager debutante to a celebrated figure in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. In the episode, Moushumi Chatterjee dived deep into the early days of her cinematic journey, recounting stories laced with nostalgia, grit, and bold honesty.

Moushumi debuted on the silver screen as a teenager, winning hearts with her natural charm and expressive performances in classics like Balika Badhu, Anuraag, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Some of her fiery statements about co-stars Rekha, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and industry politics:

Opening up on her earliest days in the film industry, she said, “Back then, joining the film industry wasn’t easy, especially for a girl. I lived right next to a film studio, my parents were very strict but I had made up my mind to be an actress. I still remember my first shoot as a teenager, all decked out in heavy makeup. Being a rebel, I ran away from set. But taking the public transport home afterward, still in character, was an experience. Even the rickshaw wala was staring at me!”

Speaking on the politics within the showbiz, she candidly admitted, “There’s always been politics in the film world. There was even someone we used to call “Industry Ki Mausi”—that’s how controlling and closed it was. Today, things are more transparent, thanks to social media. Back then, everything happened behind closed doors—even the romances between heroes and heroines were hidden.”

Reflecting on her time working with two of Hindi cinema’s biggest legends, Moushumi Chatterjee drew a sharp contrast between Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, “Amitabh Bachchan is sharp, politically aware, and knows how to handle his stardom with grace. He never leaned on agents or flattery. Rajesh Khanna, on the other hand, was different. He often surrounded himself with agents, seeking constant pampering and grooming.”

On navigating equations with her peers, Moushumi frankly shared, “My relationships with Rekha, Raakhee, and Zeenat Aman were cordial. In the beginning, Rekha felt I was too controlling, and she felt I was controlling Vinod Mehra’s life. But I chose not to let it bother me—I relied only on my talent and had nothing to hide. There was even a time I was asked to remove my heels to match Rekha’s height. I refused and said, “If height’s the issue, provide her a platform instead.”

When speaking about the filmmakers who shaped her journey, Moushumi reminisced, “Interestingly, my first director was Tarun Majumdar—he had once worked as a spot boy and rose to become a celebrated filmmaker. I also remember Ajay Kar, the director of Parineeta coming to my home to meet my family. It was only after my father gave his consent that I met him and began my journey. There was a time I turned down a film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Later, when we eventually worked together, he told me, “Please give me another chance to do a film with you—I feel I might have ruined your career earlier.”

On choosing roles and facing gender bias, she commented, “Every role I took, I asked myself: Am I suitable for this? It was never about protecting my image, it was about whether the role fit me like a glove, even if it meant playing characters older than my real age. But being a woman in this industry was never easy. Men often feel uncomfortable with a woman who holds power or stands her ground. Many still believe a woman’s place is only at home. The mindset was always, “My daughter will cook, not my son.”