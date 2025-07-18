Move Over Labubu Dolls, Lafufus Are Here! Ananya Panday Admits She Has Fake Lafufu On Her Real Chanel Bag

New Delhi: The Labubu doll charm fad has taken over the internet and how! Not just international celebs, many of our desi celebrities including Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Twinkle Khanna, Sharvari and Sana Makbul among others have joined the Labubu trend and flaunted their charms like divas. But now move over Labubu because Lafufus are here too!

What Is Lafufu Doll?

It so happened that actress Ananya Panday recently confessed that she has a Lafufu instead of a Labubu. In a recent viral video, originally shared by one of her BFF, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, she explained how how she ended up with these fake Labubu dolls called Lafufus. Ananya quipped: “My friend Ridhima was trying to start a Labubu business and she ordered 100 of them but she got the Lafufus.” When Orry pointed the camera at a doll on her bag and asked, “Ananya is this fake?” She replied, “It is! But it's on a Chanel bag, so no one will ever know.”

What Is A Labubu Doll?

Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung and marketed by and sold exclusively at China-based retailer Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in the series.

These dolls are inspired by Nordic fairy tales - the tiny elf creature. It shot to fame after Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink was seen carrying one. What followed was a frenzy of celebrities flaunting the doll, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and more.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Wimbledon 2025 with her mighty Hermes Birkin handbag which had not 1 or 2 but 4 labubu doll charms hugged on to it. She stole the limelight with her overall look, make-up and those labubus. The actress attended the women's singles final match on July 12, 2025.

Labubu vs Lafufus: How To Spot the difference

The real Labubu has 9 teeth while fake Lafufus have an extra one.

Real labubus have a peach-pink and a matte finish but the fakes are brighter.

Look for matte blind boxes with an official QR code as fake ones don't have one.

The real Labubus are higher on quality but the Lafufus are not that neat.

