Move over Labubu and Lafufu figures which dominated the trend market - as new cute Smiskis are here. The quirky, wide-eyed Labubu dolls have become a rage internationally as well as back home, especially after celebrities like Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink, Rihanna, Ananya Panday and Urvashi Rautela were spotted flaunting the figurines.

Rautela made headlines after attending Wimbledon 2025 with four Labubu dolls attached to her Hermes Birkin bag. Yet in recent months, another, quieter collectable has emerged as the new favourite among Gen Z collectors, Smiski.

What Is Smiski?

Unlike their flashier counterparts, Smiski figurines are designed to be discreet. Typically, no taller than a few inches, they are made to be placed in corners, on bookshelves, or behind everyday items, intended to be discovered. Each figure has a soft green glow and a quirky pose, from sitting with knees tucked to reading a tiny book or sulking in a corner.

How Netizens are reacting to Smiskis?

While Smiskis are not entirely new, their recent resurgence across social media platforms is what marks the current trend. TikTok, Instagram and Reddit are now filled with users revealing their collections, often in aesthetically curated home corners or within intricately assembled Rolife miniature kits, DIY model rooms that many have repurposed into homes for the figurines.

Sold in blind boxes, buyers do not know which character they will receive until the packaging is opened. The brand has released various themed series, including Living, Toilet, Bath, and even Museum editions, with each set offering a unique collection of expressive characters.

There is also a notable emotional aspect to the Smiski phenomenon. Many fans describe the act of arranging the figures as relaxing, almost meditative.

Pop Culture Fads

Labubu and Lafufu may remain firmly embedded in popular culture, but for now, Smiski appears to be the next small sensation quietly taking over corners, collections, and conversations. What began as a niche interest has gradually become a broader trend, with Smiskis now recognised not just as toys or collectables, but as a form of quiet self-expression.