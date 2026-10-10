/Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh ties the knot in Madinah, shares dreamy pictures from ceremonial Nikah

Popular digital creator and reality TV star Faisal Shaikh, widely known as Mr Faisu, has officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The social media influencer took to Instagram to share the first pictures from his Nikah, offering fans a glimpse into his special day alongside his wife, Nikhat.
The intimate ceremony took place in the presence of close family members with the iconic Masjid al-Munawwarah as the backdrop. Taking to social media, Faisal posted a heartfelt message expressing immense gratitude for fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Sharing moments from the holy city, Faisal quoted a verse from the Quran in his caption, writing, “And We created you in pairs” | Quran 78:8. He added, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”
He went on to ask his followers and well-wishers to remember the newlyweds in their prayers as they embark on this new chapter of life. “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen,” he posted.
For the occasion, Mr Faisu chose a traditional white sherwani, while his wife, Nikhat, wore a white gharara complemented by a contrasting red dupatta and gold jewellery.
The official post comes after days of widespread speculation surrounding the star's marriage plans. Rumours had gathered momentum after close friend and fellow influencer Adnaan Shaikh publicly confirmed that Faisal was travelling to Saudi Arabia for the ceremony. Speaking to the media shortly before the event, Adnaan revealed that the Nikah was scheduled to happen within days.
Following the spiritual ceremony in Madinah, reports indicate that Faisal Shaikh will return to India to host a grand, star-studded wedding reception for his friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai on October 19.
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