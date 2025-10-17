Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973273https://zeenews.india.com/people/mrbeast-breaks-internet-after-posing-with-shah-rukh-salman-aamir-khan-in-riyadh-2973273.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MRBEAST

MrBeast Breaks Internet After Posing With Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan In Riyadh

American YouTuber MrBeast broke the internet by posting a picture with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan from the Joy Forum 2025 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MrBeast Breaks Internet After Posing With Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan In Riyadh(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has left fans guessing after he posted a picture with Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

 The picture, which appears to have been taken at a grand event in Riyadh, shows all three Khans posing together with MrBeast, a rare glimpse that fans don't often get to see.
 
The photo, shared on his Instagram Story, showed the trio dressed dapperly. SRK and Salman looked sharp in formal suits, while Aamir opted for a black kurta paired with white trousers. MrBeast, known for his massive online challenges and giveaways, kept his look simple in an all-black outfit.
 
Along with the picture, MrBeast added a caption that read, "Hey India, should we all do something together?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Meet THIS Youtuber; With Net Worth Of $1 Billion At Age 27, He Is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

The picture went viral in no time, with fans speculating about a possible collaboration between the YouTuber and Bollywood's biggest stars.
 The three Khans --Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir --have dominated Hindi cinema for over three decades, delivering some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.
 
The trio was last seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' though not in the same scenes.
 
The show is a satirical Netflix series directed by Aryan Khan, poking fun at the workings of the Bollywood industry, including nepotism, scandals, and inflated egos.

The show revolves around the story of an outsider and the daughter of a star caught in a forbidden romance. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh