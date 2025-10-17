MrBeast Breaks Internet After Posing With Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan In Riyadh

Mumbai: YouTube star MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has left fans guessing after he posted a picture with Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

The picture, which appears to have been taken at a grand event in Riyadh, shows all three Khans posing together with MrBeast, a rare glimpse that fans don't often get to see.



The photo, shared on his Instagram Story, showed the trio dressed dapperly. SRK and Salman looked sharp in formal suits, while Aamir opted for a black kurta paired with white trousers. MrBeast, known for his massive online challenges and giveaways, kept his look simple in an all-black outfit.



Along with the picture, MrBeast added a caption that read, "Hey India, should we all do something together?"

The picture went viral in no time, with fans speculating about a possible collaboration between the YouTuber and Bollywood's biggest stars.

The three Khans --Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir --have dominated Hindi cinema for over three decades, delivering some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.



The trio was last seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood,' though not in the same scenes.



The show is a satirical Netflix series directed by Aryan Khan, poking fun at the workings of the Bollywood industry, including nepotism, scandals, and inflated egos.

The show revolves around the story of an outsider and the daughter of a star caught in a forbidden romance.

