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MrBeast marries girlfriend Thea Booysen, check out their first pics!

Jimmy Donaldson first met Booysen, a fellow gamer and internet personality from South Africa, in 2022 when he was visiting her home country.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
MrBeast marries girlfriend Thea Booysen, check out their first pics!
Image Credit: Instagram/@MrBreast

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