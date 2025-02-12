Mrunal Thakur Cannot Stop Raving About Kangana Ranaut; Calls Her A True Artist As She Reviews Emergency 

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur cannot stop raving about Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Emergency. After watching the movie in theaters with her father, Mrunal took to Instagram to share her glowing review, calling the film a “masterpiece” and applauding Kangana’s brilliance as both an actor and director.

Mrunal, who has often expressed admiration for Kangana, was deeply moved by the historical drama. Sharing her thoughts on her Instragram account, she wrote: “I just watched Emergency in theaters with my father, and I’m still reeling from the experience! As a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, I’ve been eagerly awaiting to witness this film on the big screen, and IT WAS A MASTERPIECE.”

Reflecting on Kangana’s journey in Bollywood, Mrunal highlighted her versatility and the impact she has made over the years. “From Gangster to Queen to Tanu Weds Manu to Manikarnika, Thalaivi, and now Emergency, Kangana has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired me with her incredible talent. This film is no exception—the attention to detail, the camera work, costumes, and performances are all top-notch!”



Apart from appreciating Kangana’s performance, Mrunal also commended her skills as a filmmaker. She specifically mentioned a scene that stood out to her, “Kangana, you’ve outdone yourself as a Director! My favorite scene… The army officer’s poignant moment with the binoculars, transitioning to the other side of the river bank and capturing the emotion perfectly. The screenplay, dialogues, music, and editing are all seamless and engaging.”



With Kangana playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, the film has generated significant buzz. Mrunal’s glowing review has only heightened curiosity among moviegoers. With praise pouring in from fellow industry members, it remains to be seen how Emergency performs at the box office.

For now, it’s clear that Kangana has left a lasting impression on Mrunal Thakur, who considers the film a cinematic triumph.