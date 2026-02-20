Mrunal Thakur on how her ex-BF got insecure of Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor & lost 15 kgs

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actors have been on a promotional spree and recently featured on Raunaq Rajani’s show RelationSh!t. The actress, recalled how once her ex-boyfriend felt insecure about her working with Bollywood biggies.

Mrunal Thakur on her ex-BF

On the show, Mrunal was asked if she’s a secure person or tends to get insecure. The actress revealed that she does have her moments of insecurity and recalled an incident involving her Scandinavian ex boyfriend. “In the initial stages of my career, I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, then Shahid Kapoor. And I’m an only long-distance person, I think it’s the best because you can then focus on your work,” she said.

“This guy, who was a Scandinavian, thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of good-looking men. So, he started working out. Lost like some, 15-17 kgs. He got muscles. Later, I found out that after a point, he stopped working out, started eating, and gained 20 more kg. He said he’s tired of catching up, but I was like, I never asked you to lose weight. It was his insecurity. I never made him feel like I needed to date a man who has muscles,” added the actress.

Mrunal worked with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 (2019) and with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey ( 2022).

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie has a strong ensemble star cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5.

She also has Adivi Sesh’s much-talked about suspense thriller Dacoit in her kitty. The movie will release sometime in April this year.