Mrunal Thakur Reacts To Dating Rumours With Dhanush, Says 'He Is Just A...'

New Delhi: The rumour mills were working extra mile recently about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's alleged link-up news. The duo were spotted together at various events, adding fuel to fire. After days of speculation, the 'Son Of Sardaar 2' actress has finally reacted to the reports.

Mrunal Thakur On Dating Dhanush

In a recent interview cited by Only Kollywood, Mrunal said, "Dhanush is just a good friend to me." The actress that she is aware of the buzz and called the speculations 'funny', clarifying that there is no romance between the two.

Mrunal revealed that Dhanush’s presence at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening was not due to her invitation. "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him," she explained.

How Dating Rumours Started

The dating buzz started when the actress was seen at the wrap-up party of Tere Ishq Mein, the upcoming film featuring Dhanush and Aanand L Rai. Later, Dhanush was spotted at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening. Then netizens went a step ahead and it was noticed that Mrunal followed Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram which further added to the dating buzz.

Dhanush-Aishwarya Divorce

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were granted divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court, officially ending their 18-year marriage. The couple, who announced their separation in January 2022, finalized their divorce on November 27, 2024. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga, and they continue to co-parent them.