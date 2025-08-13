Mrunal Thakur’s Old Video Body-shaming Bipasha Basu Surfaces, Calls Her ‘Manly’; Netizens Slam Her!

New Delhi: Mrunal Thakur is currently under fire for a resurfaced video where she appears to take a dig at Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. The clip, which has been making the rounds online, has sparked widespread criticism, with netizens accusing Thakur of body-shaming and disrespect.

The Controversial Clip Resurfaces

The video, believed to be from her time on the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, features Mrunal in a lighthearted conversation with her co-star Arjit Taneja about fitness. In the clip, Arjit dares her to perform a headstand. Mrunal responds cheekily, saying he could sit while she balances on her head. The banter continues as Arjit challenges her to do push-ups, prompting Mrunal to speak, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha."

She further adds, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha."

Watch the clip here:

These remarks have not sat well with social media users, who have accused the actress of body-shaming and unnecessarily dragging Bipasha Basu, a celebrated figure in Bollywood known for her fitness and physique.

Social Media Reactions: “She’s Not Even Close to Bipasha’s Pinky Finger”

The backlash was swift and intense. Netizens took to Instagram to express their displeasure.

"That’s why they made a song on Bipasha and not you," one user wrote, referencing Bipasha's iconic item number “Bipasha Bipasha.”

Another commented, "She wants to be feminine (not manly) is okay! But putting down someone else? That too THE BIPASHA?"

Mrunal Instagram Post

Mrunal posted a series of glamorous photos on Instagram, wearing a striking black outfit paired with sunglasses. Her caption read, "Stop Staring"

Take a look at the post here:

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn.

Up next, she will be seen in Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan.