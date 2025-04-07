Mrunal Thakur Shares Goofy Throwback With Aditya Roy Kapur As ‘Gumraah’ Clocks 2 Years

Mumbai: Mrunal Thakur treated her InstaFam with a goofy throwback picture with her "Gumraah" co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

As the action thriller completed two years of release, the diva took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun photograph with the 'Ashique 2' actor. The image showed Mrunal dressed as a cop, while Aditya stood beside her in a blue shirt and matching denim.

While Mrunal faced the camera with a smile, Aditya's quirky expression will leave you in a split.

The Vardhan Ketkar directorial revolves around a captivating murder investigation which becomes complicated after the police discover two lookalike suspects.

Produced by T-Series Films banner, the project has Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role as Arjun Sehgal, and Sooraj Rana "Ronnie", along with Mrunal Thakur playing the character of Sub Inspector Shivani Mathur and Ronit Roy as ACP Dhiren Yadav "Dhiru".

Released in theatres on April 7th 2023, "Gumraah" received mixed reviews, with praise for the action sequences. However, the drama bombed at the box office.

Up next, Mrunal is waiting for the release of her upcoming action entertainer "Dacoit", where she has been paired opposite 'Major' actor Adivi Sesh. Besides these two, the pan-India project will also see Anurag Kashyap doing a prominent role. Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, "Dacoit" has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, along with Suniel Narang.

Presented by Annapurna Studios, "Dacoit" shares the tale of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend after she betrayed him.

In addition to "Dacoit", Mrunal has also been roped in as the leading lady for the highly talked about drama, "Son of Sardaar 2". The project is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster "Son of Sardaar", which featured Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha as the lead.

With Ajay as the protagonist, the sequel will also have Sanjay Dutt playing a key role.