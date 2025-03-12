Mussoorie: Celebrations are in full swing as India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi got married in Mussoorie.

Several members of the cricket fraternity attended the wedding in the hill station and added chaar chand to the pre-wedding festivities. A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.

Raina,Pant,Dhoni in one frame

In another clip, we can see Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu amping up the festivities with his energetic performance. Dhoni truly enjoyed his performance.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a few pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

Sakshi and Ankit got engaged last year after reportedly dating each other for nine years.