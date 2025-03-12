Advertisement
SAKSHI PANT WEDDING

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Set The Stage On Fire With Electrifying 'Burraahh' Move At Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding - WATCH

A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing. 

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 08:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Set The Stage On Fire With Electrifying 'Burraahh' Move At Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding - WATCH (Image: @sureshraina3/ Instagram)

Mussoorie: Celebrations are in full swing as India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's sister Sakshi got married in Mussoorie.

Several members of the cricket fraternity attended the wedding in the hill station and added chaar chand to the pre-wedding festivities. A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.

Watch The Viral Video: 


In another clip, we can see Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu amping up the festivities with his energetic performance. Dhoni truly enjoyed his performance.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a few pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

Have a look: 

Sakshi and Ankit got engaged last year after reportedly dating each other for nine years.

