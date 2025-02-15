MTV Roadies Double Cross: Prince Narula Loses Cool Over Bribery Allegations Against Him And Wife Yuvika Chaudhary

The latest episode of the adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ saw the allegations of bribery being levelled against gang leader Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary.

A contestant claimed that Prince demanded ‘Rs 20 lakhs’ from them to secure a spot in the competition. The drama unfolded when host Rannvijay cracked open a contestant file containing allegations that Prince takes money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on ‘Roadies’.

The claim shook the room. Prince was quick to shut it down, as he said, “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai please dekhna, khud auditions de aur aa”.

Then contestant Dayali claimed that someone told her Siwet, Roadie from last year, got in only after finding contact with Prince's wife, Yuvika. Prince’s patience snapped, he said, “Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai”.

Things took an even wilder turn when Siwet was called in. Then Rakesh, the original source of the claim was called. He completely refuted the money angle. His statement exposed the entire story as a tangled web of rumours and false claims.

Prince then said, ''Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?''. With emotions running high and contestants breaking down in tears, Rannvijay stepped in to warn the audience against believing every rumor, reminding everyone that scams and frauds exist everywhere.

This week saw 15 contestants, some of which impressed the Gang Leaders with their skills, from Zorawar’s 17 Guinness World Records to Muskian’s jaw-dropping yoga stunts, they made it difficult to choose the best contestants from the cluster.

‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ is available on MTV and JioHotstar.