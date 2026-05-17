Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3048175https://zeenews.india.com/people/mtv-splitsvilla-x6-winners-revealed-gullu-aka-kushal-tanwar-and-kaira-anu-crowned-winners-3048175.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMTV Splitsvilla X6 winners revealed: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners
MTV SPLITSVILLA

MTV Splitsvilla X6 winners revealed: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira Anu have officially won MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa (Season 16). 

|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MTV Splitsvilla X6 winners revealed: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu have been crowned as the winning couple of "MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar ya Paisa", taking home a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakhs.  

Elated about the win, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar said, “Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, "Mujhe tere liye jeetna hai". Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn’t really like me much, but as the show progressed, we became their favourites."

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kaira Anu shared, “I can’t describe my happiness, and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise, and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!”

Also Read: Splitsvilla 16 grand finale: Release date, streaming time, finalists and winner prediction

Host Karan Kundrra added, “Big shoutout to Kaira &amp; Gullu, who really stood out throughout the journey. Their chemistry, understanding, and the way they handled everything together was amazing to watch. Well deserved, guys!”

Sunny Leone expressed, “What really stood out this season was Kaira &amp; Gullu’s connection and the way they supported each other and stayed strong together, which is what made their journey so special to watch. I’m truly very happy for them, and congratulations on winning this season. Keep shining and enjoy every moment together!”

The finale episode brought together the season’s strongest contenders - Yogesh-Ruru against Gullu-Kaira. Navigating through unexpected betrayals, shifting loyalties, and emotional confrontations, the finalists made their way to the grand finale.

"MTV Splitsvilla X6" is available on MTV and JioHotstar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

'PM Modi
Amruta Fadnavis 'nation first' call, skips Cannes after PM Modi's appeal
NEET paper leak case
NEET paper leak: How ‘kingpin’ Kulkarni and Manisha orchestrated conspiracy?
Bhojshala Temple
Bhojshala sees regular worship after court verdict, devotees celebrate
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: 8 Maoists arrested, 5 senior cadres surrender
Jammu and Kashmir news
Hizbul Mujahideen-linked proclaimed offender's property attached in Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir news
J&K Minister Satish takes tonga to Secretariat to promote fuel conservation
Siachen Glacier
The legend of OP Baba : Why soldiers pray at this temple in Siachen Glacier?
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Panchayat, Civic Body Elections: Over 70,000 candidates in fray
Bandi Bhageerath
Bhageerath's POCSO case: Police, Union Minister spar over high-profile arrest
IPL 2026
Players to hit centuries for each team in IPL 2026: Sanju to Kohli; check list