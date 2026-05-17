MTV Splitsvilla X6 winners revealed: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners

Mumbai: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu have been crowned as the winning couple of "MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar ya Paisa", taking home a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakhs.

Elated about the win, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar said, “Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, "Mujhe tere liye jeetna hai". Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn’t really like me much, but as the show progressed, we became their favourites."

Kaira Anu shared, “I can’t describe my happiness, and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise, and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!”

Also Read: Splitsvilla 16 grand finale: Release date, streaming time, finalists and winner prediction

Host Karan Kundrra added, “Big shoutout to Kaira & Gullu, who really stood out throughout the journey. Their chemistry, understanding, and the way they handled everything together was amazing to watch. Well deserved, guys!”

Sunny Leone expressed, “What really stood out this season was Kaira & Gullu’s connection and the way they supported each other and stayed strong together, which is what made their journey so special to watch. I’m truly very happy for them, and congratulations on winning this season. Keep shining and enjoy every moment together!”

The finale episode brought together the season’s strongest contenders - Yogesh-Ruru against Gullu-Kaira. Navigating through unexpected betrayals, shifting loyalties, and emotional confrontations, the finalists made their way to the grand finale.

"MTV Splitsvilla X6" is available on MTV and JioHotstar.