'Mujh Par Bharosa Karo': Tom Cruise Recreates Iconic Dialogue In Hindi, Expresses Desire To Be Part Of Bollywood

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is making headlines with the release of the much-anticipated film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The movie hit Indian theatres a week before its U.S. premiere and has been receiving an outpouring of love from fans across the country.

In a recent interview, the actor expressed deep admiration for India and a strong desire to work in the Indian film industry.

As part of the film’s global promotions, Cruise shared his memorable experiences and deep affection for Indian culture, cinema, and its people.

“I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country — the people, the culture. I have to say, the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai — I remember each moment quite vividly."

He added, “I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films — the skill it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It’s something I’ve grown up watching—musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song — it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, the singing, the actors. That is such a unique experience and a true demonstration of craftsmanship — to be able to sing, dance, and act.”

The global icon also expressed interest in starring in a Bollywood-style film.

“I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I’ve met such amazing people. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and the singing — it would be so much fun.”

Cruise’s enthusiasm is a meaningful nod to Indian cinema from one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors — an endorsement sure to thrill Indian fans.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, featuring Cruise’s iconic portrayal of Ethan Hunt, releases today in India — six days ahead of its U.S. debut — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across formats including 4D