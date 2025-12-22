Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999091https://zeenews.india.com/people/mujhe-abhi-sirf-gole-se-pyaar-hai-bharti-singh-gets-candid-about-motherhood-after-second-baby-2999091.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Mujhe Abhi Sirf Gole Se Pyaar Hai’: Bharti Singh Gets Candid About Motherhood After Second Baby
BHARTI SINGH

‘Mujhe Abhi Sirf Gole Se Pyaar Hai’: Bharti Singh Gets Candid About Motherhood After Second Baby

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second baby boy on December 19, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 10:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Mujhe Abhi Sirf Gole Se Pyaar Hai’: Bharti Singh Gets Candid About Motherhood After Second Baby(Source: IMDB)

Mumbai: Star comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby on December 19, has revealed how she is yet to fall in love with her second baby and that she still loves her elder son Gola, aka Lakshya. 

In her vlog on YouTube, Bharti, who was seen lying in the hospital's bed post-delivery, was heard revealing how she is yet to see her newborn baby boy.

Elaborating on her feelings for her babies, Bharti said, “I am waiting for Kaju (nickname of her second baby) ParSach bataun, mujhe abhi bhi pyaar toh apne Gole se hi hai. Ab tak Kaju se mili nahi hoon, usse dekha nahi hai subah se, toh mujhe usse pyaar nahi hua hai abhi. Pata nahi hoga bhi ya nahi pyaar miujhse usse.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She further explained, “Jaisa ladka Harssh hai, pyaar toh mujhe ussi se hai, toh mujhe aur koi ladke se kaise pyaar ho sakta hai.”

The new mommy further said, “Jab mujhe Kaju mil jayge, mujhe usse bhi pyaar ho jaygga. Tab main keh sakti hoon, mujhe 3 ladko se pyaar hai.” Harssh, who was seen overhearing all of this, was seen smiling and added that now she is also going to be loved by three boys in her life.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy, on the 19th of December.

Bharti had taken to her vlogs on the 20th of December, the day after her delivery, to give her fans an update on her and her baby’s health.

She also spoke of how suddenly she had to rush to the hospital after her water broke at midnight.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Bharti Singh revealed in her vlog, ‘It’s 6 in the morning, and everything is suddenly wet. I called the doctor, and he said that my water bag that has the baby has burst and that I need to go to the hospital immediately.”

“I was fixing the baby bag last night, and now I am really scared. I can’t understand anything. I am packing my bag and getting ready to go to the hospital. I have woken everyone up,” said Bharti as she broke down in tears and looked visibly anxious.

“I was feeling uneasy since last night, but I couldn’t understand what was happening. In the morning, I was shocked. I was shivering. My clothes are wet, my bedsheet is wet, and we are heading to the hospital. I don’t know what will happen next — me or Haarsh. I wanted to share my feelings with you.

Please pray that everything is fine,” she further added.

Harssh was seen rushing her to the hospital in the early morning. For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harssh are parents to a three-year-old son, Gola aka Lakshya.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women’s fashion
Christmas-Ready Dresses for Cozy and Glam Evenings
Russia
Senior Russian Military Officer Dies In Car Bomb Explosion In Moscow
winter wool pants
Cozy Winter Wool Pants for Women That Blend Warmth, Comfort, and Style
Christmas 2025
Don’t Buy Christmas Gifts Before Reading This! Top 10 Gift Ideas For Family
Women Slippers
Everyday Women’s Sliders & Flip-Flops That Deliver Comfort With Style
Technology news
Redmi Pad 2 Pro India Launch Confirmed; World’s Biggest Battery Expected
women pullover sweater
Pullover Sweaters for Women That Balance Comfort and Style
Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall Hits Kashmir, Ends Dry Spell; Roads Closed, Flights Cancelled
women tote bags
Tote Bags for Women That Balance Style, Space, and Daily Ease
Kerala Government
Kerala Women To Get Rs 1000 Under Sthree Suraksha Scheme - Apply Today