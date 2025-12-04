‘Mujhe Ban Karwaogi’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Awkward ‘Zubaan Kesari’ Moment At Delhi Wedding Goes Viral

New Delhi: A viral video featuring Shah Rukh Khan is making the rounds on the internet. The superstar recently performed at a lavish wedding in Delhi, where a special request from a guest has now gone viral. In the clip, a guest asked him to enact his now-famous “zubaan kesari” line from a popular pan masala advertisement.

Khan, however, politely declined the request with a light-hearted, “Mujhe ban karwaogi,” a moment that has left the internet cringing and many fans shocked at how the actor was put on the spot.

The actor's witty response has sparked varied reactions from netizens.

Shah Rukh recently performed at a high-profile wedding in Delhi, and several videos showed him dancing on stage. One awkward moment from the event has gone viral in which a guest requests the actor to say “zubaan kesari” on stage. Khan dismissed the request with humour, telling the bride:

“Ek baar business walon ke saath business kar lo, jaan nahi chhodte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar.”

(Once you do business with these businessmen, they never let you go. And those gutka guys, man!)

When the bride persisted, Khan gently held her hand and added,

“Har baar jab karta hoon, paise leta hoon darling. Papa ko keh dena tum.”

(Every time I do it, I take money for it, darling. Just tell your father.)

The crowd responded with laughter.

Shah Rukh further added: “Achi baat karte hain… main thodi na yahan pe zubaan kesari karunga. Arrey nahi, ban ho chuki hain yeh cheezein… galat baatein mat karo, mujhe bhi ban karwaogi. Meri fan ho ya Vimal ki fan ho?”

(We should talk about good things… I can’t stand here and repeat zubaan kesari. These things are banned… Don’t say such wrong things, you’ll get me banned too. Are you my fan or Vimal’s fan?)

Another video from the wedding has surfaced in which Khan is seen dancing. At one point, he gestures for the bride to join him on stage, but she appears reluctant.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Project

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The makers unveiled the much-awaited first look on his birthday last month. King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble cast also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.