‘Mujhe Samajh Nahi Aaya’: Randeep Hooda On Ranbir Kapoor’s Role In Highway Promotions

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda, who starred in 'Highway' alongside Alia Bhatt, recently opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in the promotional activities of the 2014 Imtiaz Ali directorial.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Hooda revealed that he was excluded from most of the promotional campaigns for the film, despite playing a lead role.

The JAAT actor shared, “I felt bad. If I had received support at that time, it could have really helped my career.”

Further questioning Ranbir’s presence in the film’s promotions, Hooda added, “Maine bhi woh dekha aur mujhe bhi samajh nahi aaya Ranbir Kapoor ka is picture se kya lena dena hai [Even I saw that and couldn’t understand what Ranbir Kapoor had to do with the film].”

The actor also acknowledged Ranbir and Alia’s relationship and discussed the possibility that their romance might have started during the promotional phase.

“Maybe that’s where their love story began. I offer them my best wishes. If this film brought them together, I’m truly happy for them,” he said.

The 'Sarbjit' actor went on to say that although the film's marketing campaign was primarily centered around Alia Bhatt, he was only brought in during the final two days before the film’s release.

“Maybe in the last day or two, when the film wasn’t gaining enough momentum, they decided to include me,” he added.

Randeep also pointed out, “From the beginning, the plan was to centre the film around Alia. After all, the movie dealt with female exploitation. But once audiences watched it, they realized that without Mahabir Bhati [his character], the film wouldn’t have had the same impact.”

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is currently seen in JAAT, where he plays the role of the antagonist. The film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead and is making a strong mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in YRF’s Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War.