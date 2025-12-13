'Mujhse Acting Nahi Hoti': Salman Khan Makes Candid Remark At Red Sea Film Festival 2025, Says People Laugh Seeing Him Cry

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah. During his appearance at the festival, Salman made a humble remark about his acting abilities, saying he does not consider himself a great actor. He also joked that he has often noticed fans laughing when he cries in emotional scenes. However, fans were quick to dismiss his comments, leaving the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor smiling.

Salman Khan Says “Mujhse Acting Nahi Hoti”

Speaking about his acting skills, Salman said,

“Acting has also left this generation. Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon (Acting seems to have left this generation as well. So I don’t think I am a particularly great actor). You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. Voh hoti hi nahi mujhse (I can’t really act). Jaisa feel hota hai, vaise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai (I simply do what I feel in the moment. That’s all).”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When the host asked the audience whether Salman was right in his assessment, fans immediately dismissed his remarks. The superstar then added,

“Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho (Sometimes when I cry, I feel you all laugh at me).”

Fans quickly countered him by saying, “No, we cry with you.”

Salman Khan at Red Sea Awards 2025

Salman Khan also presented the Red Sea Honoree Award to actor-filmmaker Idris Elba at the event. Idris Elba is known for his work in films such as The Suicide Squad, Beast, Heads of State, and several others.

Sharing pictures and videos from the ceremony, the International Film Festival wrote, “Congratulations to actor and filmmaker Idris Elba for being honored at #RedSeaIFF25 with the Red Sea Honoree Award, presented to him by Salman Khan.”

Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan’s last release, Sikandar, underperformed at the box office. He will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, in which he plays the role of an Army officer. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role and is slated for release in 2026.

Salman Khan also has Kick 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, in the pipeline.