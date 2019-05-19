Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shower love on Rishi Kapoor

New York: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing a medical treatment here since 2018, to give "assurance and mental peace" to him and his family.

Rishi tweeted two photographs on Twitter on Sunday.

"Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Nita. We also love you," the actor captioned one image in which he and his wife Neetu along with the Ambanis are smiling for the camera.

The actor posted another image in which Rishi and Mukesh are seen smiling with their hands placed on each other`s shoulders. "Thank you for all the love you showered," he captioned it.

Neetu also took to her official Instagram account to share their photographs. She captioned them: "Some people just come to give you assurance and mental peace! Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Ambani, for all the support #love #grateful."

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher had also met Rishi here.

Last month, Rishi`s brother Randhir Kapoor said the 66-year-old actor will be back in India in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer-free".