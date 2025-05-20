Mukesh Khanna Brings Shaktimaan Back With Audio Series

New Delhi: Mukesh Khanna is all set to turn into the iconic 1990s Indian superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ once again but this time for an audio series.

The legacy of Shaktimaan is being reimagined by Pocket FM with an all-new original audio series, featuring Mukesh once again turning into the superhero, this time, through voice.

Talking about original stories of superhero Shaktimaan in an audio series format, Mukesh said “Shaktimaan isn’t just a show, it’s an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions.”

Mukesh said that he is “thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners.”

“The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and superpowers, but with new tales to today’s youth in a format they love.”

“Shaktimaan” was a superhero television series created and produced by Mukesh. It aired on DD National from September 1997 to March 2005.

Mukesh starred as the titular superhero, who gains superhuman abilities through meditation and the five elements of nature, and his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for Aaj Ki Aawaz.

The series also featured Vaishnavi Mahant, initially played by Kitu Gidwani, as journalist Geeta Vishwas and Surendra Pal as the primary antagonist, Tamraj Kilvish.

The series was widely popular and received recognition for its impact on children, with Mukesh being acknowledged by Indian political leaders for his portrayal. The show was followed by Shaktimaan: The Animated Series in 2011 and a television film, Hamara Hero Shaktimaan, in 2013. In 2024, he announced the revival of Shaktimaan through a teaser video.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder, Pocket Entertainment, said, “Bringing Shaktimaan to audio is a proud moment for us. It’s a perfect example of how a timeless legacy can meet the power of modern storytelling.”

“Partnering with Mukesh Khanna to revive India’s most iconic superhero, who shaped an entire generation, is more than just nostalgia. It’s a bold step toward building a rich sci-fi and fantasy audio universe, something that has rarely been attempted in the Indian storytelling ecosystem.”

In partnership with Mukesh, founder of Bheeshma International, the series will feature a fresh adventure, original plot, and a reimagined world for listeners who grew up with Shaktimaan.