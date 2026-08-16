Mukesh Khanna calls for ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to be replaced with ‘Vande Mataram’

He told IANS, “I have said this three years ago that ‘Vande Mataram’ should be made a national anthem.’Jana Gana Mana’ is not the national anthem of our country. It is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Rabindranath Tagore wrote a song in praise of her. We have accepted it. Bhagyavidhata, Punjab, Singh. It is not ours. ‘Vande Mataram’ is ours. Lata ji sang it so beautifully. I had a meeting with Kalyanji Anandji bhai. It has been two years since I have read it. I have recorded a Vande Mataram song for seven minutes which should become iconic”.