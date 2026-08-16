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Mukesh Khanna calls for ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to be replaced with ‘Vande Mataram’

Actor Mukesh Khanna has sparked a fresh controversy by calling for India’s national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, to be replaced with ‘Vande Mataram’.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Mukesh Khanna calls for ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to be replaced with ‘Vande Mataram’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mukesh Khanna calls for ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to be replaced with ‘Vande Mataram’
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