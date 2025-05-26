New Delhi: Famous top model-turned-actor Mukul Dev's sudden death has left the industry people and his fans in a state of shock. He died on Friday, May 23, 2025 morning. The dashing star featured in a several Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films. Not many know that he was a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

Mukul's last chilling Instagram post was shared on February 26, 2025. He posted a glimpse from his two-seat, single-engine, high-wing airplane. Surrounded by clouds, he watched the setting sun and the caption of the video reads: “And if your head explodes with dark forebodings too…. I’ll see you on the dark side of the moon. #crosscountry." The karaoke version of Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ played in the background.

He would often post throwback posts and anecdotes from his flight training.

Mukul had been ill for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU. Despite all efforts, he could not recover. He is survived by his elder brother, actor Rahul Dev and daughter. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

His close friend and actor Vindu Dara Singh's video with Mukul Dev from Son Of Sardaar 2 shooting also caught attention amid his death news.

Mukul Dev made his acting debut on TV with a serial named Mumkin in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of Fear Factor India Season 1.

He made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak, a film which also introduced Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen.

More recently, he played supporting roles in the Hindi films Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son of Sardaar (2012), R... Rajkumar (2013) and Jai Ho (2014).

Shortly before his death, he shot for Son of Sardaar 2 which will mark his final film appearance.

May his soul rest in peace!