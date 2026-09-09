New Delhi: In a shocking incident, popular Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk's car, which was reportedly part of the convoy during his concert was targeted with multiple shots fired at it on Saturday night (September 5), shortly after his performance at Rogers Forum, Canada.
According to the Canadian news site Voice Online.com, after the preliminary investigation, it has been learnt that the individuals in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the targeted vehicle. Abbotsford Police patrol officers responded and confirmed that a shooting had occurred. No one was injured in the accident, confirmed the cops.
Meanwhile, shortly after the shooting, police responded to a vehicle fire about five kilometers away in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, where an SUV was found completely destroyed by flames. No confirmation has been made as yet whether these two incidents are connected.
Media reports claim that targetted vehicle was bullet-proof. Voice Online quoted Sgt. Paul Walker as saying, "The investigation remains ongoing, and investigators continue to gather evidence and advance the case."
The shooting took place during the Canadian leg of Virk’s 2026 Unity Tour.
Amninderpal Singh Virk, better known as Ammy Virk, is a famous name in the Punjabi film industry. His album Jattizm earned him recognition and awards. Virk expanded into acting with this Punjabi film Angrej (2015). He has worked with several successful Punjabi ventures including Bambukat (2016), Ardaas (2016), Laung Laachi (2018), Qismat (2018), and Saukan Saunkne (2022).
His films Angrej and Qismat are two of the highest grossing Punjabi films of all time. Virk is also recognised for his Patiala-Shahi turban. He made his Bollywood debut with film Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021), and went on to work in other Hindi ventures like Bad Newz (2024) and Khel Khel Mein (2024).
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