Multiple shots fired at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home, police arrest a woman 'suspect' from location

Los Angeles: A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired multiple shots at singer Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the pop star was inside, according to police.

According to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 8. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a suspect and took her into custody without incident. Police also recovered a weapon.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one of the bullets reportedly went through a wall of the house.

A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was home at the time the shooting occurred. The singer lives in the Beverly Hills property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

The source said that Rihanna is "okay." However, it is still not clear if anyone else was inside the house during the incident.