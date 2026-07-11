/Mumbai police arrest TV actor Rohit Chandel for allegedly stalking and harassing 16-year-old girl

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police in Mumbai for allegedly stalking, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an eastern suburb of the city. Following a formal complaint, law enforcement authorities have booked the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police complaint as reported by IANS, Chandel, who resides in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, allegedly targeted the minor over a period of several months. The accused reportedly made repeated unwanted phone calls to the victim’s mobile number between December 2025 and July 7, 2026, using his own phone number as well as multiple other connections to harass her.
Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by Ghatkopar police for allegedly stalking, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an eastern suburb. The actor allegedly repeatedly called the minor from his number and several other numbers, harassing her. On July 5, he… pic.twitter.com/CGHoZhSrXI— IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026
The situation escalated on July 5, 2026, when Chandel allegedly confronted the minor near her residential building. The complaint further states that he chased the victim, initiated a verbal altercation, abused her, and physically assaulted her by hitting her with his hands.
Following the investigation into the minor's allegations, the Ghatkopar police registered a case and took the actor into custody. Chandel has been booked under the following legal provisions:
Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (punishment for sexual harassment).
Sections 78 (stalking), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Rohit Chandel entered the television industry in 2014, starting with supporting characters before transitioning into youth-centric and family dramas. He achieved a career breakthrough with his portrayal of Peshwa Baji Rao in the historical drama Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Beyond daily soaps, Chandel also appeared in the digital streaming space with a role in the sci-fi thriller series Escaype Live.
Known for maintaining an active presence on social media platforms, where he regularly shared fitness routines, personal updates, and behind-the-scenes footage from his shoots—the actor’s digital conduct and public image now face severe scrutiny following his arrest.
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