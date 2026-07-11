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Mumbai police arrest TV actor Rohit Chandel for allegedly stalking and harassing 16-year-old girl

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by the Mumbai Police and booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly stalking, harassing, and physically assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Edited By:Zee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Mumbai police arrest TV actor Rohit Chandel for allegedly stalking and harassing 16-year-old girl
Image Credit: @therohitchandel/Instagram

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