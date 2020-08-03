हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile, LG Patna Sanjay Singh said, "we discussed the recent developments regarding the case. There is no decision taken on whether more police officials will be sent to Umbai for investigation. 

Bihar DGP sai, "our investigation has been hampered after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been put on quarantine by Mumbai police. We are waiting for the Supreme Court verdict. Mumbai cops are looking for our other four officials to put them in quarantine as well. They have asked for their location from Patna police."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.

 

