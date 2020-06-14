Mumbai Police say prima facie Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise has sent shock waves across the nation, with fans and film fraternity mourning his death. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra Apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

A team of Mumbai Police later reached his residence to investigate the matter. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Prima Facie, this looks like a case of suicide. No suspicious thing was found at the spot."

He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months. Sushant had moved to his home in Bandra six months ago. He was paying Rs 4.55 lakh as rent per month for the apartment, reportedly.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team released an official statement reading: "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

From television to movies, Sushant played key roles in his illustrious career. While the investigation is still underway to find out the cause of his demise, several celebrity friends, fans and political leaders including PM Narendra Modi mourned his death on social media.

The rising telly star became a household name after his debut in 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta by Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms.

As Manav of 'Pavitra Rishta', he became a TV heartthrob of millions. Soon he made his sensational debut in movies with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and featured in several blockbuster movies.

He was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya', and more recently successful release by Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' (2019)

May his soul rest in peace!