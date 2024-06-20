Advertisement
Mumbai’s Celia Lobo, India's Only Opera Diva And Choreographer Ashley Lobo's Mother Dies At 87

Celia Lobo Death: Her notable students include Sunidhi Chauhan, Shiamak Davar, Shweta Shetty, Sunita Rao, Shailesh Shandilya, and Neeti Mohan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai’s Celia Lobo, India's Only Opera Diva And Choreographer Ashley Lobo's Mother Dies At 87 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: India's only opera diva, Celia Lobo breathed her last peacefully at home after a prolonged illness. She was surrounded by her family, including her son, celebrated choreographer Ashley Lobo. She was 87. 

Born in 1937, Celia Baptista was raised in a musical family steeped in operatic traditions. In the 1960s, she joined the Bombay Madrigal Singers Organisation (BMSO), which staged operas in Mumbai. After BMSO closed, Celia continued her passion for opera through writing, directing, and vocal training. Her notable students include Sunidhi Chauhan, Shiamak Davar, Shweta Shetty, Sunita Rao, Shailesh Shandilya, and Neeti Mohan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashley Lobo (@ashley.lobo)

Celia Lobo is survived by her three children - daughter Deirdre Lobo, a vocal coach and founder/ artistic director of the Celia Lobo Academy of Voice (CLAV) & OVIMA Global, daughter Carolyn Vincent, a philanthropist & community builder residing in Australia and son Ashley Lobo, renowned dancer and choreographer, founder, and artistic director of The Danceworx (TDX) and Navdhara India Dance Theatre (NIDT).

Celia Lobo's legacy as a pioneer in Indian opera and a mentor to many will be fondly remembered.

