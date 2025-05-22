Salman Khan Case: Woman Arrested For Attempting Trespass At Actor's Residence
Women illegally attempted to enter Sikandar actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai.
New Delhi: Women attempting to trespass into Superstar Salman Khan's galaxy apartment in Mumbai.
Mumbai | A woman attempting to trespass into Actor Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy apartments arrested by the Police. The Police are questioning the woman: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025
(This is a developing story)
