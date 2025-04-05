Advertisement
CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF

Munawar Faruqui BUSTS Internet Myths In Celebrity MasterChef Finale Week

As the competition reaches its climax, Munawar Faruqui steps in to debunk the rumor that celebrity contestants don’t cook their own food, while the finalists face their biggest culinary fears in a high-stakes challenge.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
Munawar Faruqui BUSTS Internet Myths In Celebrity MasterChef Finale Week (file photo)

New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui makes a surprise entrance on the sets of Celebrity MasterChef.

Known for his quick-witted humour, Munawar quickly addressed the myth speculating that celebrities don't cook their food themselves.

He says, "There are fans who do not believe that contestants are cooking themselves.”

To put the rumours to rest, Gaurav Khanna, one of the finalists, challenges Munawar to check under the contestants' tables. "Today, everyone will get to know the truth. We all trust Munawar, so please, come and check under our tables!" he says.

Taking up the challenge, Munawar thoroughly inspects each station, before reassuring the audience, saying "I believe you, but these days, the internet trusts honest people less.”

MasterChef has reached its highly anticipated finale week, where the competition intensifies and the remaining contestants are pushed to their limits.

