Munawar Faruqui confirms he is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

NEW DELHI: Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui who has been basking high after winning the Kangana Ranaut's show, has now cleared the air that he won't be participating in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show has been making waves ever since the makers have released that they are coming back with a new season.

Although, the buzz was strong that Munawar will be part of the show but now the comedian has comfirmed on his social media account that he won't be part of KKK 12. Although the reason behind this decision has not been shared by him.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai...

Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone..."

While some of his fans were shocked and disappointed with his decision, others supported his decision.

Talking about KKK 12, the contestants for this season include - Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair among others. The show will be airing from July 2.