NewsLifestylePeople
MUNAWAR FARUQUI

Munawar Faruqui confirms he is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui who has been basking high after winning the Kangana Ranaut's show, has now cleared the air that he won't be participating in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Munawar Faruqui confirms he is not participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

NEW DELHI: Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui who has been basking high after winning the Kangana Ranaut's show, has now cleared the air that he won't be participating in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 

The Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show has been making waves ever since the makers have released that they are coming back with a new season. 

 

Although, the buzz was strong that Munawar will be part of the show but now the comedian has comfirmed on his social media account that he won't be part of KKK 12. Although the reason behind this decision has not been shared by him. 

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai...
Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone..."

While some of his fans were shocked and disappointed with his decision, others supported his decision. 

Talking about KKK 12, the contestants for this season include - Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair among others. The show will be airing from July 2.

 

Munawar FaruquiLock Upp winnerKhatron Ke Khiladi 12ParticipationRohit Shettystunt based show

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?