Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042754https://zeenews.india.com/people/munawar-faruqui-mehzabeen-coatwala-welcome-baby-girl-varun-dhawan-sends-congratulatory-wishes-3042754.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMunawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala welcome baby girl; Varun Dhawan sends congratulatory wishes
MUNAWAR FARUQUI

Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala welcome baby girl; Varun Dhawan sends congratulatory wishes

 Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, have welcomed their first child together.

|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala welcome baby girl; Varun Dhawan sends congratulatory wishes(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have been blessed with a baby girl.
 
On Friday night, Munawar took to Instagram and announced the arrival of his daughter.
 
"Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!," he captioned, adding a few pictures from the hospital.

 
 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

 
In one of the pics, Mehzabeen could be seen holding the little one in her arms.

 

As soon as Munawar shared the good news, fans, netizens, including members from the film and TV industry, chimed in the comment section and showered the couple with best wishes.
 
Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations bhai."

Also Read : Who Is Munawar Faruqui's Second Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala? 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Make-Up Artist
 
 "Masha allah," a fan wrote.
 
Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a son Mikael with his first wife.
 
Munawar, also a singer, is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. His popularity reached a new peak after his stint in Bigg Boss 17, which significantly expanded his fan base. More recently, he was seen in the web series First Copy. Last year, he also made his mark as a host with Pati Patni Aur Panga. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
'Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 strike video
Rohit Sharma
IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against CSK? MI head coach provides update
mumbai crime news
New twist in Mumbai watermelon death case: Morphine detected in victim
Kagiso Rabada
5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket
Donald Trump Iran
Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar faction may quit Fadnavis-led Mahayuti: NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar
Anti Drugs
J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK
Labour Day
CM Bhagwant Mann announces 15 percent increase in minimum wages on Labour Day
Bengal Election 2026
BJP will form government in Bengal, repolling to ensure fair voting: MP Rahul