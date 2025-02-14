Munawar Faruqui Takes A Jibe At Ranveer Allahbadia’s Situation In This Latest Video

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the popular comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, is currently in London, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking a cheeky dig at the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia. In a recently shared Instagram story, Munawar was seen making a mockery of the situation by reacting to the sound of a police siren in the background. He jokingly said, “Police jaa rahi hai Beer Biceps ke ghar” (The police are going to Beer Biceps’ house), clearly referencing Ranveer, who is widely known by his online moniker Beer Biceps.

The short video clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans and followers sharing their reactions. Many found Munawar’s humor spot on, while others debated whether it was necessary to poke fun at the situation. His statement comes at a time when Ranveer Allahbadia is facing scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy.

Reports surfaced that Ranveer had requested to record his statement from his home, but authorities denied his request, insisting that he appear in person. This development has only added fuel to the already heated discussions about the controversy.

Interestingly, Munawar had earlier shown support for fellow comedian Samay Raina, who was also entangled in the controversy. At that time, Munawar had shared a message saying that Samay would come out of the situation stronger. This latest jab at Ranveer, however, seems to be a different approach altogether—more of a sarcastic dig than an expression of support.



Munawar Faruqui’s playful dig at Ranveer Allahbadia has once again proven that the comedian doesn’t shy away from humour, even when it’s about trending controversies. .