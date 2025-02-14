Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2858734https://zeenews.india.com/people/munawar-faruqui-takes-a-jibe-at-ranveer-allahbadia-s-situation-in-this-latest-video-2858734.html
NewsLifestylePeople
MUNAWAR FARUQUI

Munawar Faruqui Takes A Jibe At Ranveer Allahbadia’s Situation In This Latest Video

Munawar Faruqui makes a mockery of Ranveer Allahbadia’s current situation in this viral video.
 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Munawar Faruqui Takes A Jibe At Ranveer Allahbadia’s Situation In This Latest Video Instagram

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the popular comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, is currently in London, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking a cheeky dig at the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia. In a recently shared Instagram story, Munawar was seen making a mockery of the situation by reacting to the sound of a police siren in the background. He jokingly said, “Police jaa rahi hai Beer Biceps ke ghar” (The police are going to Beer Biceps’ house), clearly referencing Ranveer, who is widely known by his online moniker Beer Biceps.

The short video clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans and followers sharing their reactions. Many found Munawar’s humor spot on, while others debated whether it was necessary to poke fun at the situation. His statement comes at a time when Ranveer Allahbadia is facing scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the India’s Got Latent controversy.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood 

Reports surfaced that Ranveer had requested to record his statement from his home, but authorities denied his request, insisting that he appear in person. This development has only added fuel to the already heated discussions about the controversy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani 

Interestingly, Munawar had earlier shown support for fellow comedian Samay Raina, who was also entangled in the controversy. At that time, Munawar had shared a message saying that Samay would come out of the situation stronger. This latest jab at Ranveer, however, seems to be a different approach altogether—more of a sarcastic dig than an expression of support.


Munawar Faruqui’s playful dig at Ranveer Allahbadia has once again proven that the comedian doesn’t shy away from humour, even when it’s about trending controversies. .

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK