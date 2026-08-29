/Murder case registered as influencer Manjeet Kaur passes away months after being set on fire in Morinda: report

New Delhi: Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur passed away at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh, tied to a tree, and set on fire in a forested area near Morinda.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, citing a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police stated that two accused, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, allegedly called Manjeet Kaur to meet them at Sector 34, Chandigarh. From there, the duo reportedly abducted her and drove her to Morinda, located around 30 km away in Punjab's Rupnagar district.
As per the same report, the accused then tied her to a tree and set her on fire, a police officer aware of the matter informed the publication. A friend of the influencer later arrived at the scene and doused the flames using a blanket. She was initially rushed to a local hospital in Morinda before being transferred to PGIMER Chandigarh on July 9 in critical condition.
"A case of murder has been registered on the complaint of the woman's mother," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur told HT. Police confirmed to the publication on Friday that the influencer succumbed to her severe burn injuries on August 26 after medical efforts failed to stabilise her deteriorating condition.
Manjeet had remained unconscious at PGIMER for several weeks before briefly regaining consciousness on August 5, during which she recounted the entire ordeal to her family.
The same report notes that Manjeet was a divorcee who was residing in a live-in relationship with one of the suspects. She is survived by her seven-year-old son.
Law enforcement officials are yet to make any arrests in the case. Specialised police teams are currently conducting raids across multiple locations to apprehend the fleeing suspects, Shubhi and Pinda.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.