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  • /Murder case registered as influencer Manjeet Kaur passes away months after being set on fire in Morinda: report

Murder case registered as influencer Manjeet Kaur passes away months after being set on fire in Morinda: report

Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur has passed away at PGIMER Chandigarh nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted, tied to a tree, and set on fire in Morinda.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Murder case registered as influencer Manjeet Kaur passes away months after being set on fire in Morinda: report
Image Credit: @manjeet__sukh_1313/Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Murder case registered as influencer Manjeet Kaur passes away months after being set on fire in Morinda: report
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