"As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. Watching viewers laugh with them, cry for them, tell me their stories and passionately root for their favourite characters has been deeply moving and humbling. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. Because for me, the story is just getting started. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way," Rajgopal said.