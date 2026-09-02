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  • /'Musafir Cafe' fame actress Vedika Pinto set to star opposite Lakshya in Prosit Roy's psychological drama

'Musafir Cafe' fame actress Vedika Pinto set to star opposite Lakshya in Prosit Roy's psychological drama

Vedika Pinto was last seen in Musafir Cafe, a show which has been recently renewed by Netflix for a second season.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
'Musafir Cafe' fame actress Vedika Pinto set to star opposite Lakshya in Prosit Roy's psychological drama
Image Credit: File Photo

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